Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $69.47 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,698. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $15,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $6,572,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

