Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%.

NYSE:SPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. 428,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $919.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPH. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

