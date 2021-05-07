Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.39

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 2219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

