Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 282,108 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,481,876 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,108 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Intel worth $990,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

