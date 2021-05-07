Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Deere & Company worth $603,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Deere & Company by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.12. 22,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,583. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

