Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $460.51 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136,576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Lowe’s Companies worth $460,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.43. 102,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

