Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $499.04 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Intuit worth $499,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.91 and a 12 month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

