Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $610.07 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732,914 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of SEA worth $610,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of SEA by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

