Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $736.16 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,025,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Chevron worth $736,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 306,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

