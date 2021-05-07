Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 152,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of McDonald’s worth $628,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $234.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average of $217.53. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

