Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 213,733 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.65% of Prologis worth $506,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.45. 14,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,205. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $116.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

