Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 363,469 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,898,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,469 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Bank of America worth $963,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Bank of America by 64.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 199,924 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 90,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 63.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,528,973. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.