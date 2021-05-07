Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,987 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Walmart worth $751,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $140.93. 145,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

