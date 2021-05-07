Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,975 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,083,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Caterpillar worth $483,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.75. The stock had a trading volume of 106,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $240.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

