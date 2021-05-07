Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,849 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Netflix worth $911,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.63. 147,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.70 and a 200 day moving average of $519.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

