Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 82,492 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of United Parcel Service worth $520,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.51. 66,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $215.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

