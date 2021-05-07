Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,726,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $164.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

