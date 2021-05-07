Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190,252 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 1.12% of Sun Communities worth $180,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.28. 1,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average is $148.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

