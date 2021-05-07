Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Up 8.4%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.25. 295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 298,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 219,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.39% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

