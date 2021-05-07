Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

TSE:SLF traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 531,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a market cap of C$38.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$44.06 and a one year high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.