Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.
TSE:SLF traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 531,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a market cap of C$38.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$44.06 and a one year high of C$67.26.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 in the last quarter.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
