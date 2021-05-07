Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.21.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$66.06. 531,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.54. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

