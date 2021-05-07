Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.21.
Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$66.06. 531,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.54. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.