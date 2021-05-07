Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

