Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Truist Securities

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 258,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,306. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sunrun by 257.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

