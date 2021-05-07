Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $81.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 203,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,306. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,165.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,369 shares of company stock worth $20,633,730. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

