SuperFarm Price Tops $2.22 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $225.96 million and $13.45 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.54 or 0.00722194 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019982 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

