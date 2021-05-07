SuperLauncher Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $107,488.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00261584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.27 or 0.01127548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.00747443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,437.56 or 0.99289591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

