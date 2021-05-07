Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Jennifer Baldock Sells 49,403 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. 204,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,153. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 83,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

