sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $146.16 million and $20.54 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00084892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00774577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00102337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,229.44 or 0.08998580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046354 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.