SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 475,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 426,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SVF Investment stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 3.41% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

