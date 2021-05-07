SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,667 shares of company stock worth $2,389,989 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SVMK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVMK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SVMK by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

