SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.

SVMK opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVMK shares. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $829,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,989. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

