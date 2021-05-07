SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

