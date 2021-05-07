Swipe (SXP) Hits Market Cap of $441.49 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Swipe has a total market cap of $441.49 million and $451.40 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00008366 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.01 or 0.00780961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.90 or 0.08815789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

