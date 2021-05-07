Sylo (SYLO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.12 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. Sylo has a market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sylo has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003914 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

