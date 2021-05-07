Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Cut to Hold at Summit Insights

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 302.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.