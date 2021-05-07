Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $133.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,662,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

