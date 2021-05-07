Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.98. 6,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.