Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $165.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $132.80. 2,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

