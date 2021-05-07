Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.82% of Synlogic worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

