Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $237.46 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.63.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

