Systemax Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Systemax in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Systemax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

SYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE SYX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. Systemax has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Systemax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $117,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 in the last three months. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

