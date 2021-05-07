Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Gap Up to $42.67

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.67, but opened at $46.23. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 1,248 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $280,385.97. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 743,684 shares in the company, valued at $40,910,056.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

