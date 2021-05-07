Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 2,416,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

