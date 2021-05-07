Tapmydata (TAP) Tops One Day Volume of $282,242.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $282,242.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

