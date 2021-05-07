Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Up 9.2%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 183,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,071,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

TGB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

