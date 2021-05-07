Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

