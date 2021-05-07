TCF National Bank Acquires 1,585 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Cummins stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.36. 11,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

