TCF National Bank Buys 15,716 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.75. 68,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

