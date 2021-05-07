TCF National Bank Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $867.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $721.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $867.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,770. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.