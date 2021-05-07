TCF National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCF National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 34.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 227.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $219.72. The company had a trading volume of 115,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,563. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

